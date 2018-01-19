Breaking News: Ghana striker David Accam joins Philadelphia Union from Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire star David Accam has joined MLS side Philadelphia Union for the upcoming campaign.

The Ghana striker has been traded by Fire where he spent three successful years.

Union acquired Accam in exchange for US$ 1.2 million in combined Allocation Money.

Accam, 27, scored a total of 33 goals in 79 league matches for the Chicago-based side.

Union's Twitter account on Friday announced: ''TRADE ALERT: @PhilaUnion has acquired forward @iamdavidaccam from @ChicagoFire. Welcome to the Union, David! #DOOP.''

Accam was linked with a return to Europe but has decided to spend another season in the MLS.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)