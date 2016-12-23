Bright Adjei: PLB awards snub will bring the best out of me

Aduana Stars fast rising forward Bright Adjei says being snubbed for the PLB awards is enough energy to fuel him to go on and achieve bigger things in his career.

Adjei gained global fame after winning the celebrated CCN goal of the week twice in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

Despite his heroics on the global stage he was over looked for the top awards in the Ghana Premier League.

“Of course I am disappointed not to have won the player of the season award or even to be nominated at the end of the season.

I will still give my all to God and play to win the award next year with the right preparation and concentration across the whole season “, Adjei told sportscrusader.com

Liberty Professionals sensational forward, Latif Atta Blessing, added the top scorer gong to the best player trophy, having edged out Dreams FC Abdul Bashiru.

