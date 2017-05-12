C.K Akunnor tips AshGold to learn from troubled first half of the season

Head coach of Ashanti Gold Football Club Charles Akunnor has tipped his players to roar back in the second half of the season and help the team stay in the Premier League.

The former Dreams FC manager has so far failed to resurrect the team since taking over from Bashiru Hayford.

“It is a good situation as far as my coaching career is concerned. The ability to turn things round has been asked for but I have put myself into this test. I will do my best to make it work but it is difficult."

” AshGold stayed in their position at the bottom of the league on 9 points after the loss to Dwarfs and Akunnor blamed the lack of sharpness in the team’s attack for this. "

“Inexperience and minor mistakes led to the loss. In terms of possession and how we played, we were not bad at all. We were also able to create chances but we were not sharp at all and that was a blow to us.”

The Miners close out the first round of the Ghana Premier League with a home game against defending champions, Wa All Stars on May 14.

