Confederation Cup: Corruption in African club football exposed

A serious fraud has hit CAF Confederation Cup match pitting Equatorial Guinea side Racing Micomeseng aganist Congo Brazzaville side Etoile du Congo.

Information from CAF website indicate that three players from Racing Micomeseng had registered before to compete in previous editions with separate birth dates, something that has raised question about the credibility of the African football governing body.

Suprisingly, the same website has carried two profiles hence exposing the rot that has been there in African football even with CAF rules that emphasize on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to scan the wrist plate of players to accurately ascertain their true age in some of their competitions.

According to CAF official website, Micomeseng defender Esteban Mba Eko profile on the portal for 2017 edition indicate he was born on 20th June 1997 but his registration in year 2014 indicate his birth date as 10th November 1995.

The other player is Julio Etoho Ondo who plays as a forward. Current bio-data in 2017 indicate the lad was born on 3rd February 1996 contradicting the data posted in 2016 where the site show that he was born on 17 April 1992.

Faustino Ndong Bestue who plays as a midfielder for the same club is another indication of fraud in CAF.His current bio-data on the site reflect he was born on 4th January 1996 but during for the 2016 edition he was registered by the continental football governing body with diffrent bith date of 17 April 1992.

Efforts to reach Equatorial Guinea football body FEGUIFUT and CAF for a comment about the contradictory data has not been fruitfull.

Source: soka25east.com

