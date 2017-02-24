CAF Election: African Power bloc endorses Issa Hayatou

A CECAFA Extra-ordinary meeting held in Libreville Gabon on 4th February 2016 passed a unanimous decision to support the candidature Issa Hayatou for the CAF Presidency at the forthcoming elections to be held on 16th March 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The regional body confirmed the choice of the longest serving CAF President on its official website.

The Post read: ''At CECAFA EXTRA ORDINARY MEETING held in Libreville Gabon on 4th February 2016, the Executive Committee of CECAFA Members passed agreement in support of the candidature of the President of CAF, Dr Issa Hayatou.

''CECAFA recognizes the close relationship and support that has existed between CAF and CECAFA since the establishment of CAF.

''We recognize too the achievements that CAF has made under Dr Hayatou leadership and the unquestionable ability to do more for the development of African football.

''We pledge our commitment and loyalty to Hayatou’s leadership and CAF’s ideology to drive the African agenda is the cornerstone that has seen CAF grow and hold the continent together.''

The 12-member Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations is an association of the football playing nations in East and Central Africa.

An affiliate of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), it is the oldest sub-regional football organisation on the continent.

