Cagliari President insists their fans are not racist despite Sulley Muntari abuse

Cagliari President Tommaso Giuntoli argues that despite racial abuse on former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari, the club's fans are not racist.

Pescara's Sulley Muntari was subjected to racial abuse by Cagliari fans when the two met in a Serie A clash last week.

The chants by the fans, who were reported later to be ten, compelled Sulley to vacate the field in protest of the racial calls.

According to Tommaso, the ten people who were captured championing the racist chants do not represent majority of their supporters, rejecting accusations that they are all racists.

"Our people are not and have never been racist," he told Mediaset.

"I think it's banal for me to have to remind people that. I'm sorry for what happened to Muntari, even if it is worth remembering that it really was by only a few individuals."

While Cagliari will not be punished for the incident, Muntari has been banned for one game for receiving two yellow cards -- the first when he tried to bring the referee's attention to the chanting and the second for leaving the field without permission.

