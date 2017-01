The Black Stars of Ghana kicked off their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon on a winning note.

Andre Ayew gave Ghana the maximum three points from the spot to put the four-time African champions on top of Group D ahead of Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

Ghanaians are hoping the Stars will continue to win in their subsequent games, despite their lackluster performance in their opening game.

Source: starrfmonline

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)