CHAN 2018 Match Report: Thierry Manzi goal sends Rwanda top of Group C

Rwanda joined Nigeria at the top of Group C at the 2018 African Nations Championship after beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on Friday.

Rwanda are on four points from two matches following the victory over Equatorial Guinea and a draw against Nigeria in their opening Group C match.

Rwanda are joint Group C leaders with Nigeria who beat Libya 1-0 earlier on Friday night.

The result for Libya sees them in third place in Group C while Equatorial Guinea are last with zero points.

The match between Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea itself on Friday night was not the most pleasurable night of football, but the Wasps did what they had to in order to get a positive result.

The opening half was a sloppy affair with both teams unable to maintain possession for long periods of time and chances on goal were few and far between which saw the stanza end 0-0.

The second half was a bit better and saw Thierry Manzi grab the vital goal for Rwanda in the 67th minute when he headed home a corner-kick, 1-0.

Equatorial Guinea tried to mount a comeback, but they were unable to penetrate the Rwanda defence.

Rwanda are in action again next week Tuesday, January 23 against Libya while Equatorial Guinea will take on Nigeria on the same day.

Rwanda (0) 1 (Manzi 67’)

Equatorial Guinea (0) 0

Teams

Rwanda: Ndayishimiye, Bizimana, Kayumba, Manzi, Rutanga, Iradukunda (Omborenga 46’), Mukunzi, Niyonzima, Usengimana (Hakizimana 62’), Biramahire, Nshuti (Nshimiyimana 87’).

Equatorial Guinea: M. Eyama, Maye, Atom, Anvene, Nzang, Basilio (Dalin 85’), Eworo (Obama 86’), Eko, Ondo (N. Eyama 70’), Eneme, Oba.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)