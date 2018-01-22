CHAN 2018 Match Report: Zambia held 1-1 by Namibia as both teams progress

Zambia and Namibia played out a 1-1 draw in their final Group B clash at the 2018 African Nations Championship on Monday night.

The result at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca means Chipolopolo finished top of the pool on goal difference and will face Sudan in the second quarterfinal in Marrakech on Saturday.

The Brave Warriors came home in second spot and will have the challenge of taking on tournament hosts Morocco in the first knockout match earlier the same day in Casablanca.

Namibia claimed the lead through a freak goal in the 12th minute, as a lofted free kick from Absalom Limbondi appeared to pass through the penalty area untouched before bouncing into the top corner of the net.

Zambia equalised just past the midway point of the first half, with Ernest Mbewe powering down the right before pulling a ball back from the by-line to find Lazarous Kambole, who did well to finish off the chance and make it 1-1.

Late in the half Chipolopolo should have taken the lead when Mike Katimba worked space in the penalty area, but his powerful shot from an acute angle flashed across the face of goal.

The first clear chance of the second half went the way of the Brave Warriors, with a low cross from the right flank picking out Nandjebo Theophilus, but striker’s effort on goal was turned away by goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

Both sides enjoyed promising attacks in what remained of the match, but neither was able to add to their first-half strikes, leaving the game to finish at 1-1. The other Group B clash between Uganda and Ivory Coast in Marrakech ended in a goalless draw.

Namibia (1) 1 (Limbondi 12’)

Zambia (1) 1 (Kambole 24’)

Namibia: Kazapua, Ngaruka, Lombard, Martin, Nenkavu, Keimuine, Fredericks (Katjiteo 85’), Ketjijere, Limbondi, Nekundi, Theophilus (Shitembi 57’)

Zambia: Nsabata, Silwimba, Chama, Tembo, Kapumbu, Malama, Mtonga (Chirwa 65’), Mbewe, Mulenga, Katiba (Samu 49’), Kambole (Bwalya 73’)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)