Charles Taylor: Poor selection cost Black Stars B CHAN qualification

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor believes the Black Stars B's failure to clinch qualification to 2018 CHAN tournament to poor selection by the technical handlers.

The local based senior national team succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the second leg of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium following playing out a 2-2 stalemate in Ouagadougou last week.

According to Taylor, the Stars shambolic display against the Burkinabes was as a result of bad selection decisions by the team's handlers.

"I think we failed to qualify for the tournament due to bad selection. The good players were sidelined and didn’t get invitation to represent their country," Taylor to Metro FM.

"If you make bad selection this is the result you will get because the team on Sunday lack some qualities so we didn’t play any productive game to merit us qualification to the CHAN 2018. Our team didn’t have any good tackler so we allowed the Burkina team to play freely and that is what did the magic for them."

"None of our midfielders tackled well in the game against Burkina. The game is not about passing only. You need tacklers."

He concluded, "Our leaders are seriously spoiling our football in the country not that we have bad players in the Ghana Premier League there good players in the league but this is the case the good ones are called to the national teams. Imagine a player like Liberty Professionals Samuel Sarfo has been gets invitation to the senior Black Stars team but fails to start in the Black Stars B where else will you see this if not Ghana."

