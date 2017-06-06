Cheick Tiote's friend reveals final WhatsApp exchange, sent hours before midfielder died in China

A friend of Cheick Tiote has revealed his final WhatsApp exchange with the former Newcastle midfielder who died on Monday.

Tiote was just 30 years old when he collapsed during training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

As the world of football moved to pay tribute to the Ivorian, his friend Yusuf Abubakar shared his final conversation with Tiote on Twitter - exchanged just hours before news broke of the star's tragic death.

"The words of Tiote when we chatted today," he posted on the social media.

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Aljanah."

It appeared that a tweet from former Chelsea striker and Tiote's one-time Newcastle teammate Demba Ba alerted Yusuf Abubakar to the terrible news.

He tweeted to Ba, who had paid one of the first tributes on Twitter, "Is this true because I spoke to him today? This morning Demba"

Tiote's agent Emanuele Palladino soon after confirmed the tragic news that Tiote had died on Monday afternoon, saying: "I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises."

Source: .Mirror.co.uk

