PHOTOS: Cheick Tiote’s funeral set to take place as ex-Newcastle star’s body is flown back to Ivory Coast

CHEICK TIOTE’S funeral is set to take place after his body arrived back in Ivory Coast.

The former Newcastle star tragically passed away earlier this month after going into cardiac arrest during a training session at Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.

Cheick Tiote’s body has arrived back in Ivory Coast Tiote was just 30 at the time of his death and the football world has since united to pay tribute.

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony was just one of Tiote’s former Ivory Coast teammates who helped carry the coffin when it arrived at Abidjan airport.

Hundreds of mourners were also in attendance to begin their farewells, including former Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, ex-Arsenal forward Gervinho and one-time Paris Saint-Germain star Siaka Tiene.

Wilfried Bony helped carry the coffin as it arrived at Abidjan airport

Tiote tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest

Chinese teammates mourn death of soccer player Cheick Tiote

The tragedy occurred during a training session at Beijing Enterprises

Tiote was just 30 years old and many are mourning his death

A memorial service was held for Tiote two days ago, with close friend Papiss Cisse in tears as he spoke in Beijing.

Tiote was a big hit during his seven years at St James’ Park and was often linked with the Premier League’s top clubs.

Bony was joined by the likes of Kolo Toure and Gervinho

A private funeral will be held soon for close friends and family

A memorial service has already been held in Beijing

Former Ivory Coast boss Herve Renard was also in attendance

Magpies fans have now launched a petition to retire his No.24 shirt following 156 appearances on Tyneside.

And ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba dedicated his first goal for new club Phoenix Rising to Tiote’s memory.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)