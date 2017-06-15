PHOTOS: Cheick Tiote’s funeral set to take place as ex-Newcastle star’s body is flown back to Ivory Coast
CHEICK TIOTE’S funeral is set to take place after his body arrived back in Ivory Coast.
The former Newcastle star tragically passed away earlier this month after going into cardiac arrest during a training session at Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.
Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony was just one of Tiote’s former Ivory Coast teammates who helped carry the coffin when it arrived at Abidjan airport.
Hundreds of mourners were also in attendance to begin their farewells, including former Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, ex-Arsenal forward Gervinho and one-time Paris Saint-Germain star Siaka Tiene.
Chinese teammates mourn death of soccer player Cheick Tiote
A memorial service was held for Tiote two days ago, with close friend Papiss Cisse in tears as he spoke in Beijing.
Tiote was a big hit during his seven years at St James’ Park and was often linked with the Premier League’s top clubs.
Magpies fans have now launched a petition to retire his No.24 shirt following 156 appearances on Tyneside.
And ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba dedicated his first goal for new club Phoenix Rising to Tiote’s memory.