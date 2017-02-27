Christian Atsu confident promotion-chasing Newcastle will recover against Brighton

Christian Atsu is adamant Newcastle United have the mental strength to overcome Brighton after his side drew 2-2 against Bristol City over the weekend.

The Magpies were far from convincing after rallying from behind to pick a point in front of their home fans against the relegation-threatened side at St James' Park.

Next up for United is a trip to pacesetters Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, before visiting in-form Huddersfield Town on Saturday and then promotion-chasing Reading on Tuesday week.

And the Ghana international remains defiant about their chances ahead of the crucial remaining games.

“It’s two points dropped,” the 25-year-old Ghana winger admitted.

“It’s a game that we have to win and not drop points in.

“But there are so many surprises in football so we just have to concentrate on Brighton.

“We are always positive and our performance in the second half was very good.

“It is football, anything can happen.

“We’re going there to Brighton to work hard and try to win for Newcastle.

“It’s very important for the games ahead, they are the most important ones.

“We will prepare well, we are mentally strong and we are really focused on what we want to achieve.

“We approach every game with 100-per-cent concentration.

“We are together, we have very good team spirit, we are really organised and it is difficult for teams to break us down away from home.”

