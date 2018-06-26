GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 2 hours ago
Christian Atsu starts pre-season training with Newcastle United after injury recovery

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has commenced pre-season training with Newcastle United ahead of the coming campaign.

The 26-year-old utilizes this time to work on his fitness after going through a knee surgery in the latter part of the 2017/2018 season.

He is expected to feature heavily for the Magpies in their two high profile pre-season games against FC Porto and Benfica.

Atsu took to Instagram with a video which depicts him going through some training rudiments with the caption “Step by step, day by day. Things are getting better”

Step by step, day by day. Things are getting better 🙏

A post shared by Christian Atsu (@chris_atsu) on

