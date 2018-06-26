Christian Atsu starts pre-season training with Newcastle United after injury recovery

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has commenced pre-season training with Newcastle United ahead of the coming campaign.

The 26-year-old utilizes this time to work on his fitness after going through a knee surgery in the latter part of the 2017/2018 season.

He is expected to feature heavily for the Magpies in their two high profile pre-season games against FC Porto and Benfica.

Atsu took to Instagram with a video which depicts him going through some training rudiments with the caption “Step by step, day by day. Things are getting better”