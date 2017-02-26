Christian Atsu thinks Newcastle deserved more than the draw with Bristol

Winger Christian Atsu felt his Championship side Newcastle United did more than enough to win Saturday’s match against Bristol City.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as his side raced from two goals down to win 2-2 at home.

Atsu flashed a shot wide with United looking for their third goal – believes their dominance warranted more than a point.

''We tried to give our best to win the game, and I think they were also lucky – they could have conceded a third goal. We have to take our chances,” Atsu told nufc.co.uk

''I’m very happy when I start. I always try to win every game because it’s very important for the team and also for me. But for me personally, it’s a disappointing result, because I could have scored and we could have also won the game.

''I think we deserved to win the game. We created a lot of chances. In the first half, we conceded two goals, and I think we did very well to fight back to draw 2-2. But I thought we deserved to win the game even though we were two down – we came back and still we were creating enough chances.

''Sometimes, it happens. We tried to give our best to win the game, and I think they were also lucky – they could have conceded a third goal. We have to take our chances.

''They defended very well in the first half, and in the second half they tried to defend, but we were much better. We created more chances, and I think we’re on the right path because we are doing something right.

''We could score a lot of goals if we keep on creating these kind of chances. I think we could have scored four or five goals from the chances we made, but this is football. We’ll keep working hard, try to work on our finishing and see what happens in the next game.

''We were putting more pressure on them and though we lost two points, the next game is the most important now.''

