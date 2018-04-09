CK Akunnor insists AshantiGold were tactically better against 'defensive' Kotoko

Head coach of AshantiGold SC Charles Akunnor says their tactical superiority helped them snatch a victory over 'defensive' Asante Kotoko on Match Day 5 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Miners, who have been the most impressive side in the league so far, continued their terrific early season form with a convincing 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the Ashanti derby at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The first half was cagey as the Porcupine Warriors the kept the free-scoring Miners at bay with their defensive tactics.

But Charles Akunnor's men opened up their opponents in the second half and defeated them 2-0 courtesy goals from Abdul Samed and Shafiu Mumuni.

"It was a good game, we were patient in the game, Kotoko were defensive but we stayed true to our play because we knew at some point in the game they were going to open up and with the substitutions we made, it helped in opening spaces in their defense," Akunnor said.

"I'm happy for my players because they listened to the tactical instructions and executed it perfectly."

AshantiGold are sitting at the summit of the log with 13 points after 5 matches.

