Club Atlético Zacatepec defender Jacob Akrong predicts difficult clash against Juarez in Mexican second-tier league

Club Atlético Zacatepec defender Jacob Nii Martey Akrong is anticipating a stern clash against Juarez on Saturday in the Mexican Ascenso MX Liga.

The Ghanaian guardsman has been one of the leaders in defense for the Morelos in the ongoing Mexican second-tier campaign since joining from CD Guadalajara at the start of the season.

Speaking to the club's website, the hardworking centre-back said the game Juarez will be difficult due to their position on the league standings.

"It will be very difficult, the level of their team is not bad and we have to make good games, but I think the key is the commitment and commitment of all."

The 25-year-old quickly touched on their next week's Copa MX encounter against Toluca.

"We know we're going to go out and play against a very difficult team, first class, but we have to concentrate and do what we know," he added.

Zacatepec occupy 7th spot with 21 points after 14 round of games while Juarez sit 13th with 15 points.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)