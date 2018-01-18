Coach Steve Polack applauds Hearts of Oak; demands improvement from Kotoko players

Head of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack has bemoaned the loss to Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA G-8 tournament on Wednesday though he reiterated the need to move on.

The Porcupine Warriors exited the ongoing season's curtain raiser competition following a 4-2 defeat on penalties to arch-rivals Hearts in the semifinal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

During a post-match interview, the English gaffer eulogized the Phobians for advancing to the final of the competition but suggested they need to work on their flaws before the commencement of the campaign.

“When you loss to your biggest rival in any kind of game is not a nice feeling but we have to move on. The first half wasn’t what I expected from the players but the second half was a bit better. The game ended in 0-0 and we lost on penalties."

“There is someone who has to win with some players missing from the spot and other scoring so am not going to blame anyone personally, because it can go for anyone."

“The biggest thing is too learn from the game today and improve in certain areas, it wasn’t good in the first half, the second half was better, Hearts won on penalties, Congratulations to them,” Polack said in an interview.

