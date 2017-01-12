Coach Yaw Preko on cloud nine after winning first career title

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Yaw Preko is savouring winning his first career silverware with Nigerian Ifeanyi Ubah FC.

The ex-Ghana international was on the bench as acting coach when a ten-man side beat Rangers International 4-3 on penalties to emerge champions of the Super Cup.

Ghanaian defender Kojo Baah was sent off after the Anambra state side prevailed.

"You know being in a different country to achieve this feat is all about happiness.

All my life as a head coach, this is my first major trophy so I'm really excited," Preko said.

"The rest of the work are yet to be done. We will try our best. The Nigerian league starts this weekend so we will do what we know doing best."

Ifeanyi Ubah FC begin their Nigerian Professional Football League campaign against Kano Pillars.

