Columbus Crew midfielder Mohammed Abu makes Black Stars return after four-year absence

Columbus Crew midfielder Mohammed is staging a return to the Black Stars after a four-year absence.

The 25-year-old has not played for the Black Stars since he made the 23-man squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

He has been named in coach Kwesi Appiah's squad to face Ethiopia, Mexico and USA in a triple-header next months.

The former Stromsgodset midfielder seems to have profited from his impressive displays for Columbus Crew in the Major Soccer League.

The Black Stars will battle Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home on June 11 before facing-off against Mexico and USA in a high-profile friendly games on June 28 and July 1.

Abu, who has made three appearances for Ghana, was originally signed by Manchester City in 2010.

By Patrick Akoto

