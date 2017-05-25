Columbus Crew midfielder Mohammed Abu makes Black Stars return after four-year absence
M. Abu
Columbus Crew midfielder Mohammed is staging a return to the Black Stars after a four-year absence.
The 25-year-old has not played for the Black Stars since he made the 23-man squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
He has been named in coach Kwesi Appiah's squad to face Ethiopia, Mexico and USA in a triple-header next months.
The former Stromsgodset midfielder seems to have profited from his impressive displays for Columbus Crew in the Major Soccer League.
The Black Stars will battle Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home on June 11 before facing-off against Mexico and USA in a high-profile friendly games on June 28 and July 1.
Abu, who has made three appearances for Ghana, was originally signed by Manchester City in 2010.
By Patrick Akoto