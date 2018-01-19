Columbus Crew sign former Right to Dream Academy striker Edward Opoku

Columbus Crew have recruited Ghanaian striker Edward Opoku for their MLS campaign after the 2018 SuperDraft.

He increases the rank of Ghanaian players at the club to five after Harisson Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Mohammed Abu and Lalas Abubakar.

Opoku attended the University of Virginia from 2015-2017, making 53 appearances (all starts) while registering 16 goals and nine assists.

He was named to the USC Second Team All-American in 2016 and 2017, as well as to the USC First Team All-South Region in 2016.

Opoku went to high school at Millbrook School and was named the MVP of the 2014 High School All-American Game

He was born in Ghana and went to the U.S. through the Right to Dream Academy, where he met fellow Crew SC player Mohammed Abu.

Watch Edward Opoku talk after being selected by Columbus Crew:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)