Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko complete signing of Croatian coach Lugarusic

Asante Kotoko have signed Croatian trainer Zdravko Lugarusic as their new head coach on a two-year contract with an option for renewal, the club have confirmed.

The 52-year-old will be taking charge of his third Ghanaian club after handling King Faisal in the 2009/10 season and then AshantiGold the following season for one-year stint.

He is expected to start work this week after his work permit has been secured.

Zdravko worked with Kenyan sides AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia FC and Simba FC of Tanzania.

Kotoko have been without a substantive coach since March last year when David Duncan was told to step aside after a string of poor results.

Assistant coach Michael Osei took charge of the club still the end of the season and has been supervising their pre season training.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)