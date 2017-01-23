CONFIRMED: Michael Osei confirms he's been sacked by Kotoko

Michael Osei has confirmed reports that he has been sacked by Kumasi Asante Kotoko despite the club's reluctance in confirming the news.

Reports were rife in the media that the former midfielder of the club has been sacked as the assistant coach of the club.

Even though the Communications Manager of the club, Obed Acheampong remains coy on confirming or denying the news, Michael says he has been sacked.

"Yes I have been asked by the club to vacate post. Am no longer the assistant coach of the club," Michael told GHANAsoccernet.com

Michael Osei was appointed the acting head coach after the departure of David Duncan after five matches in the league last season and finished fifth after the season.

Michael guided the side to win the maiden edition of the G6 Tournament and lost out at the semi final stage last year.

Unconfirmed reports have however shot former striker Shilla Alhassan as the one to take over from Michael Osei.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

