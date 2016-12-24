Cosmos Dauda scores on injury return as Hearts thump University of Ghana Team in pre season friendy

Hearts of Oak brushed aside the University of Ghana Football team 5-2 in a friendly game played at the Legon Ajax Park on Friday morning.

Bright Lukman grabbed a brace whilst Cosmos Dauda, Kassenu Ghandy and SaMudeen Ibrah Ibrahim were also on the score-sheet in the high scoring game with Wahab Boakye also scoring a double for his team.

The University of Ghana Football team got off to a brilliant start, scoring under 20 seconds through Wahab, who capitalized on a defensive mistake to power his way through just after kick off.

It awoke the Phobians from their early slumber as they laid a siege in the UG team half and it paid off when Samudeen restored parity in the 15th minute of action.

However, the lead was short-lived as Wahab grabbed his brace with a clinical volley two minutes later.

The Hearts defense were static expecting a flag from the assistant referee but it never went up.

Abbey was charged down in the box on a breathtaking Hearts counter attack move and Kassenu made no mistake by sending the keeper the wrong way to level the scores in the 28th minute.

The first game lasted for 55 minutes but the Phobians could not increase their tally with Musah Ibrahim blazing a rebound over after doing well to get a brilliant header on target.

Coach Henry Lamptey made wholesale changes for the second game and they were in no mood to repeat the mistakes of the first set.

The new XI started off on a quicker tempo and could have had three goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second game with Dauda, Lukman, and Kodie missing up chances.

Lukman shot Hearts into the lead for the first time in the game in the 9th minute after some good combination play.

His strike partner, Dauda was not to be left out as he wrong-footed the keeper from a free-kick in the 18th minute of the second game.

Hearts took their foot off the gas but kept possession very well, drawing out the UG team whenever they increased the tempo.

Lukman grabbed his brace in the 58th minute but he had to thank Daniel Kodie, who unselfishly laid the ball on a plate for the striker after breaking the offside trap of the UG team.

FIRST SET (55 minutes)

Samuel Akurugu, Anthony Nimo, Kassenu Ghandy, Robert Addo, Richard Akrofi, Richard Yamoah (35 Alhassan Amin), Paul Acquah, Samudeen Ibrahim, Richard Arhin (35 Musah Ibrahim), Kwame Kizito, Thomas Abbey

GOALS: Samudeen Ibrahim (15), Kassenu Ghandy (28 pen).

SECOND SET (60 minutes)

Evans Gbeti, Augustine Sefa, Joshua Otoo, Vincent Atingah, Robin Gnagne (c ), Malik Akowuah, Patrick Razak, Daniel Kodie, Cosmos Dauda, Bright Lukman, Isaac Mensah

GOALS: Bright Lukman (9, 58), Cosmos Dauda (18)

