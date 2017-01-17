Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah hails Ghana teammates after hard-fought Uganda win

Injured Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has hailed the Black Stars after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Uganda in the 2017 Nations Cup group D opener on Tuesday.

The four-time African champions needed a 30th minute penalty strike from Andre Ayew to bag maximum points.

The Ghanaians looked far from convincing in the second half but managed to curtail several attempts at goal from the marauding Ugandans in Port-Gentil.

The Black Stars held on to pick maximum points ahead of their next meeting against Mali.

And striker Kwesi Appiah has patted the players on the back.

Good 3pts to start off the tournament. Well done guys @ghanafaofficial 🙌🏽🇬🇭👌🏽 #AFCON2017 #BlackStars — Kwesi Appiah (@kwes1appiah) January 17, 2017

