Crystal Palace new boy Jeff Schlupp content with performance despite Everton defeat

"Obviously Everton at home is a tough match to go into for your debut and its been a while since I have played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League but I enjoyed it. The crowd was roaring as always and made me feel at home," he told the Club's official website.

"Unfortunately this is how things have been going for the side lately, when a player is down the referee has got to stop play in my opinion but he has not and we have gone and conceded the goal.

"There are though plenty of positives to take from the game, we created a lot and looked dangerous going forward. We need to take that into the next game and start picking up some points.

"I was down with cramp but my leg locked up and basically couldn’t move. I was on the pitch and the ball went out of play but the referee obviously hasn’t seen me or just not stopped the game and they score. We have to take it on the chin I’m afraid and move on.

"I’m sure most people in the squad have been in a similar situation in their career before and we know what it takes to get out of it so we need to keep our heads as the game is gone now and look forward to the next game and put things right."

The versatile man joined Palace from English champions Leicester City.