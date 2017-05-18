Daniel Amartey could play as a center back for Leicester in Tottenham clash tonight

Ghana star Daniel Amartey coulkd be seen in the heart of defence for his Leicester City side as they take on Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League for the first time after some months.

The influential Liecester City utility player has been used as a makeshift central midfielder after joining The Foxes from Kobenhavn in Denmark.

For what will be the penultimate game of Leicester City’s tumultuous title defence, Craig Shakespeare is looking like using a depleted squad as numerous first-team players will have to miss out through injury.

Long-term absentees Nampalys Mendy and Molla Wague remain out and are joined by the likes of Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater and Robert Huth, who all missed out on the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Midfielder Andy King is also consigned to the treatment table after sustaining a hamstring problem against the Citizens.

It seems likely that Christian Fuchs will again line-up at centre-back following Huth’s injury.

Versatile Ghanaian Daniel Amartey could be called into the centre of the park.

Amartey has been played 22 times for Leicester City this season, scoring a goal in the process.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)