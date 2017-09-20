Daniel Amartey gets needed game time in Leicester's win over Liverpool

Ghana international Daniel Amartey made a return to the Leicester City team for the first time in five games as his side recorded an impressive 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

The Ghanaian was one of the players who suffered after Leicester lost to Arsenal on an opening day despite taking an impressive lead.

He has had to watch from the bench as his mates struggle to put together a fight in games.

But in the Carabao Cup last night, the Ghanaian was one of the players who were given a needed start and he impressed at the center of the defense as Leicester shut out the Liverpool attack.

He is however expected to return to the bench when Liverpool visit again, this time for the league game on Saturday.

