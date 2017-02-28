Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Daniel Amartey pays emotional tribute to sacked Claudio Ranieri

Published on: 28 February 2017
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, left, shouts instructions to players while Leicesters Daniel Amartey, centre, is substituted by Leonardo Ulloa during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Norwich City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Ghana international Daniel Amartey took to his twitter handle to wish former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri an emotional good bye after it was confirmed that he had been sacked.

Ranieri, signed the Ghanaian defender from FC Copenhagen last season and they both won the English Premier League last season.

Amartey joining Leicester City made him one of only few players to win the league title in two different countries after Copenhagen’s triumph in Denmark- the same year Leicester also won the league title.

 

 

 

