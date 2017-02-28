Daniel Amartey pays emotional tribute to sacked Claudio Ranieri

Ghana international Daniel Amartey took to his twitter handle to wish former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri an emotional good bye after it was confirmed that he had been sacked.

Ranieri, signed the Ghanaian defender from FC Copenhagen last season and they both won the English Premier League last season.

Amartey joining Leicester City made him one of only few players to win the league title in two different countries after Copenhagen’s triumph in Denmark- the same year Leicester also won the league title.

You believed in me and offered me an opportunity to prove myself. I owe you a debt of gratitude Thanks for everything!! 🙏 — Daniel Amartey (@DanAmartey) February 26, 2017

