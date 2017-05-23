David Atanga features in Mattersburg defeat to parent club Red Bull Salzburg
D. Atanga
Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga featured for Mattersburg in their 2-0 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg over the weekend.
The on-loan 20-year-old, was playing against his parent club but could not help his new side.
The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder has been farmed out on loan after enjoying a similar stint with FC Heidenheim last year.
He is expected to return to parent club Red Bulll Salzburg after the expiration of his loan deal.
By Patrick Akoto