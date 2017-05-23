David Atanga features in Mattersburg defeat to parent club Red Bull Salzburg

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga featured for Mattersburg in their 2-0 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg over the weekend.

The on-loan 20-year-old, was playing against his parent club but could not help his new side.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder has been farmed out on loan after enjoying a similar stint with FC Heidenheim last year.

He is expected to return to parent club Red Bulll Salzburg after the expiration of his loan deal.

By Patrick Akoto

