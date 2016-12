Former Smouha SC attacking midfielder David Offei is close to joining Liberty Professionals, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The former Great Olympics player has been training with the Scientific Soccer Lads in a bid to earn a deal.

The 27-year-old also played for New Edubiase United before joining Asante Kotoko in 2013.

He joined Amidaus Professionals two years later before moving to Egypt.

By Nuhu Adams

