Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan hints at leaving UAE side Al Ahli

Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan has hinted he may eventually be forced to sever ties with the Red Knights due to “ill-treatment”.

Gyan has been plagued with injuries after making a move on loan from China last year. The former Ghanaian national team captain, now 31, scored the third goal and set up the fourth in Al Ahli’s emphatic 4-0 thrashing of PFC Lokomotiv to help the team advance to the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League late on Tuesday.

But despite that achievement, Gyan is not exactly at ease with the club in Al Ghusais. “The people here — the fans and the people here, have not treated me fairly — that is what I can say,” Gyan told the media later on Tuesday.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed. I always say that you can judge me when I am playing every game. All I need is consistency. You cannot judge me when I have injury. They expect me to perform like I used to, that is what I can say,” he added.

Gyan, who moved on loan to Al Ahli from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in 2016, saw his popularity touch great heights during the four seasons he spent with Al Ain where he scored 73 goals in 65 appearances with the former Asian champions.

Now, it is a completely different feeling though for Gyan. “I think a lot of people do not understand the game. People don’t feel my situation, they feel about what they see. They feel about themselves, they don’t feel for me — the player,” Gyan pointed.

“All the season, because I’ve not been consistent, you cannot expect a player to be 100 per cent when he goes on and off, on and off. They know what I can do when I am playing consistently. I am here to prove to everybody I am still who I am and the right moment will come,” he added.

He further admitted that he has been weighing his options for the future. “Now I have a lot of options. I do not want to mention names, but there is a lot on the table,” he said.

“I will decide at the end of the season,” Gyan added.

Source: Gulfnews.com

