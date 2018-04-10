Division One League Zone III: Agbozume Weavers spokesperson wants massive Volta Region support to aid campaign

Agbozume Weavers spokesperson Wisdom Shalom Gbemu wants massive support from fans in the Volta Region so they can remain in the Division One League.

The promoted side have struggled this term with four points from the available 12.

They beat Sporting Mirren but lost against Tema Youth and Kpando Hearts of Lions before drawing with Great Olympics..

''l urge all the fans to back the club. Football is about teamwork,'' Gbemu told Shine FM.

''It is good to criticize the output of the club but we have to do it with caution.

''lf our fans are seeing the shortcoming of Weavers they should table it to the management.''

Agbozume Weavers are 12th on the table.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)