Division Two side Republic Academy set to start justify your inclusion on Wednesday

Accra-based Division Two side, Republicans Academy, in line with their ambition to make an indelible mark on the Ghanaian Football landscape, will begin a 3-day justifier from Wednesday, 13th January, 2018.

The exercise is opened to male footballers aged between 16 and 19 at the CSIR Park at East Legon in Accra.

Exceptional talents identified through the exercise shall be developed for international opportunities.

The relatively young Division Two club has put together an ambitious program that should see Republicans Academy become synonymous with top quality in all aspects of Football Management.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)