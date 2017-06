Dreams FC recorded a 1-0 win over Ho Dynamo to maintain their grip at the top of Ghana's second-tier league on Wednesday.

Michael Sarfo's striker was enough to hand the 'model' Ghanaian club the maximum points at the Ho stadium.

Dreams maintain their one point lead at the summit of the table with 45 points.

They next host Phar Rangers at home.

