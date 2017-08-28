Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe urges Hearts fans to fill stadium in match days

A board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has challenged supporters of the club not to sit on the fence but patronise Hearts’ matches to help raise revenue for the club.

Patronage of Hearts games, according to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, would help bring the supporters closer to the club and give them a stronger voice for their opinions and suggestions to be strongly considered by the club’s management.

Speaking at the club’s delegates congress in Accra last Saturday, the former GFA boss and onetime Hearts chairman was worried about the poor attendance recorded at Hearts’ matches and encouraged the club’s supporters to throng the stadium because the team needed their support to win matches.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, however, expressed his disappointment with the attendance of the congress because it was expected to be attended by supporters all over the country but not many of them turned up.

He also tasked the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of the club to revive and strengthen the various Chapters nationwide to ensure they impacted positively on the activities of the club.

As a way of raising revenue for the club, the board member also suggested to the club to enter into partnership with the various telecommunication outfits in order for them to pay the club some revenue from calls placed by their supporters.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also charged the supporters to contribute financially to the club to help in their revenue mobilisation drive and for the recruitment of quality players.

Source: Graphic.com.gh

