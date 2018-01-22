Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu highlights determination as catalyst for GHALCA G-8 triumph

Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu says their determination to win their maiden major trophy played a key part in their GHALCA G-8 triumph over Hearts of Oak.

The Ghana Premier League returnees clinched their first major trophy since the inception of the club in 2009 as they inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA G-8 tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts took an early lead when Daniel Kordie unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 yards which flew past goalkeeper Isaac Amoako like a missile in the 11th minute.

Seven minutes later, Kweku Adjei Darko drew Dreams FC level when he slalomed through the defenders before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah.

The Dawu-based outfit were awarded a penalty on the 63rd minute after Benjamin Mensah brought down Eric Gawu and Leonard Owusu converted brilliantly to give them the lead.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Owusu, who was adjudged the man-of-the-match, pointed out that their determination to win their first major silverware enlivened

"It was a good a game for us. The determination and anxiety was there and I think from the blast of the whistle we were very determined more than Hearts of Oak and you could see it," Owusu declared.

"Our determination to win this trophy has yielded a good fruits for us."

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will welcome Elmina Sharks at the Dawu Stadium on February 11 in the first game of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

