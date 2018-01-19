Dreams FC coach Karim Zito applauds his players for securing G-8 final berth

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has commended his players for making it to the finals of the GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The Believers advanced to the finals of the ongoing season's curtain raiser competition following a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Medeama SC at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

During his post-match interview, Zito heaped praises on his charges for booking a ticket to the grande finale, where they will play against Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

“I congratulate the boys and management for sealing through to the final of the G-8. We have young players, most of them are inexperience and haven’t play in the top flight before but I think they deserve some praise,”Zito told Metro FM.

Zito also revealed, he face a stern competition from the Mauves and Yellow as they were hard to crack.

“Medeama SC is the team that has given us tough game though we have played against Kotoko and Aduana Stars,” Coach Zito added.

