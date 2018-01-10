Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito feels optimistic ahead of Kotoko G-8 clash

Dreams FC Coach Abdul Karim Zito says he holds no fear ahead of their crucial clash against Asante Kotoko in the GHALCA G-8 tournament on Wednesday.

The Dawu-based outfit will have to record a win against the Porcupine Warriors to maintain their place in the competition following their defeat to Aduana Stars in the opening fixture of the competition last Saturday.

However, Coach Zito has indicated that there is nothing to fear about as they plot the downfall of the the FA Cup holders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

"There is no more fear among my young squad. We are coming and coming again, be prepared Kotoko because we are coming to give you problems to solve,” Zito told reporters in his post-match interview.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Porcupine Warriors will be enough to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders on Match Day One.

