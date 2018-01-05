Dreams FC midfielder Eli Keke eyes Aduana Stars downfall in GHALCA G-8 opener

Dreams FC midfielder Manuel Eli Keke is buoyant of his side's chances against Aduana Stars in the 2018 GHALCA G-8 opener on Saturday.

Dreams FC, who will making their debut appearance in the season's curtain raiser competition, will battle it out with Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars in the opening fixture of the GHALCA G-8 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the Dawu-based outfit going into the game as underdogs, versatile enforcer Eli Keke believes they have what it takes to emerge victorious on the day.

“We are ready for them (Aduana Stars). Everyone here is waiting for that day. We are physically and psychologically prepared and trust me victory will be ours,” he told kickgh.com

“We are all revved up and waiting to cause Aduana’s defeat. The fans would want to know how we will fare against the reigning Ghanaian champions and we just can’t let them down. We must win to make them happy,” he quipped. "Aduana Stars in recent times play very well and I believe their confidence will be buoyed by their championship triumph in the just ended season. They have a lot of talented players in their rank." He added, “Staying grounded, that’s my speciality. I’m surprised at how well I’ve been doing, but I’m not getting carried away about it. I’m like a kid. I’m always learning."

Dreams FC are drawn alongside Asante Kotoko, Techiman Eleven Wonders and Saturday opponents Aduana Stars in Group A of the the competition.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)