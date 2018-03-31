Dreams FC renew partnership with Ezzy Paints

Dreams have confirmed renewing their partnership with Ezzy Manufacturing Ghana Limited producers of Ezzy paints.

The deal which was signed in a brief ceremony on Saturday morning at the club secretariat will run for a year.

Speaking at the signing, the Managing Director of the company, Moussah Ezzerdine said the company is glad to continue with this partnership.

“We are happy to come back and partner Dreams FC. It is a brand we believe in and hope to have a fruitful relationship for the year and beyond.”

The paint manufacturers joined the Dreams FC family in 2017, during the Division 1 League campaign, in a half-season agreement which lasted for 6 months.

Dreams are now in the Ghanaian top flight and have made a wonderful start to the new season. After three games, they have 7 points.

