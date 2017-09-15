Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Akwasi Asante unvailable for Grimsby Town ahead of Yeovil clash due to injury

English side Grimsby Town will be without injured Ghanaian forward Akwasi Asante ahead of their clash against Yeovil on Saturday.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian is recovering from a groin injury- meaning he will be unavailable for the clash at the Blundell Park.

The forward was released by Birmingham City two years ago after being ravaged by injuries.

Relentless hamstring problems had prevented him from ever making a real breakthrough into the first team and somehow he had to convince other clubs that he was worth a punt.

