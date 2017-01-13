Dutch-born Johnathan Opoku resumes scoring for Venlo in Dutch second-tier league

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku has began his second-half of the Dutch second-tier league on a bright note after scoring the opener for VVV-Venlo in their 2-0 away win over FC Cambuur on Friday night.

The 26-year-old fired the Yellows into the lead with a 37th minute strike at the Cambuurstadion.

Opoku, who had bagged 8 league goals in the first-round of the season, was in no mood to tolerate the hosts defence as he hammered home the opener 8 minutes before the break.

By El Akyereko

