Ebusua Dwarfs Coach Bashir Hayford satisfied with display in eleven-goal thriller loss against Medeama SC

Ebusua Dwarfs Coach Bashir Hayford has drawn positives from his side's loss to Medeama SC in the GHALCA G-8 tournament opener.

Dwarfs succumbed to a 6-5 defeat to Medeama SC in their GHALCA G-8 opener at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Crabs fell to an early minute Kwame Boateng's strike before former Ghana U-17 star Isaac Donkor pulled parity for the Cape-Coast based side.

Albert Hammond and Stephen Bentil made it 3-1 for Dwarfs but Medeama came back strongly to level the scores through Kwame Boateng and Agyenim Boateng just before the half time whistle.

A brace from captain Joseph Tetteh Zuta and Agyenim Boateng's second of the afternoon set the tone for Medeama to pick the maximum despite Dwarfs pulling back two goals through Joseph Dabtora and Joseph Esso at the final embers.

Despite the defeat, Coach Hayford expressed his satisfaction with his side's performance.

“I’m so happy because it has given me a clear view of the players I’m coming to meet. It’s good that I’ve seen their weaknesses; I’ve seen all their strengths and may be the next match will not be like this” Coach Bashir Hayford told GTV’s Benjamin Willie Graham in a post-match interview.

“A match that produces 11 goals in all isn’t an easy match” the coach said as he commended Medeama and Dwarfs, who he observed, committed “silly mistakes."

“Congratulations to Medeama. I think Dwarfs also did well. There were so many silly mistakes, excuse my language, that, Dwarfs committed” the tough-talking Bashir Hayford noted.

“I don’t know them, even their names, I don’t know. Now that I’ve seen them and I’ve seen their positions and the way they can play, I think we’ve two days again to assess them.

“It was after the Sharks match that I started training with them” Coach Bash said of his players admitting that, he has his job cut out for him.

“As a teacher, when you come and they give you the classroom and the students; you keep teaching. When you teach and you want to send some [of the students to a] quiz competition and you don’t get some from the class; you make sure you get some from outside” he stated.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)