Ebusua Dwarfs complete signing of two University students ahead of new season

Ghanaian side Ebusua Dwarfs have completed the signing of two University students ahead of the start of the new season.

Defenders Dennis Korsah and Ebenezer Arkon are students of the University of Cape Coast.

The pair join from the University's feeder club and have penned a three-year contracts each for the Mysterious side.

The two players enjoyed loan spell with the club last season with the deal being made permanent after impressing heavily.

