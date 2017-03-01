Ebusua Dwarfs-Medeama clash moved to Monday, 06 March due to venue unavailability

The Ghana Premier League match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Medeama at the Cape Coast Stadium has been moved back to Monday instead of Sunday.

This is because the venue has been booked for a national programme as part of the Ghana @60 celebrations.

''It is true the match has been postponed, as part of Ghana’s 60th anniversary there will be a program at the stadium as we usher in the celebration,'' he told sportscrusader.

''The stadium is not hosting any church program as purported in the local media, as they day for program had already been scheduled long before the Dwarfs clash.''

