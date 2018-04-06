Ebusua Dwarfs spokesperson Paul Adjatey Dzane told to vacate post

Ebusua Dwarfs spokesperson Paul Adjatey Dzane is set to lose his job after a crises board meeting.

According to circling report, Dzane has been ordered to step aside.

The decision was reached at after a crisis meeting in Accra this week following the club's poor start.

Dsane's working came under review and so has been asked to vacate his position.

Dwarfs are 14th on the league after in four matches.

They have one win, one draw and two defeats in the Ghana Premier League.

