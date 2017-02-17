Edwin Gyimah disappointed in lack of playing time with the Black Stars

Ghana and former Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah has revealed he is frustrated over his lack of playing time with the Black Stars despite getting consistent call ups.

The former Wa All Stars has made only three games Ghana despite being a consistent member of the national team since 2011.

Gyimah and Ebenezer Assifuah where the only outfield player not to have tasted football in Gabon and he was the only player who failed to kick a ball in Equatorial Guinea two years ago.

“I have been working very hard at Club level and even at training anytime I come to the Black Stars,” he said on Kasapa FM.

“You know not everyone can start in the team, sometimes I wished to play but the Coach has his own reasons.

“But anyone close to the team will admit I work very hard, I think that is the main reason why I still keep earning call-ups.”

The 25-year-old recently parted ways with Orlando Pirates who reports of a move to the MLS on the cards.

