Egypt left back Abdel-Shafi could miss Ghana clash on Wednesday

Egypt left back Mohamed Abdel-Shafi is racing to be fit for Wednesday's final Group D match against Ghana in Port Gentil.

The Ahly Jeddah defender sprained an ankle in the 1-0 win over Uganda on Saturday but lasted the entire duration.

"We will determine Abdel-Shafi's situation for Ghana's game on Sunday as he's suffering from an ankle sprain," said Egypt national team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela.

"Except Abdel-Shafi, all Egypt national team players are fit for the game."

Egypt are second in the group with four points from two games, two behind leaders Ghana who secured their place in the last eight with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mali earlier Saturday.

