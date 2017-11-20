Eintracht Frankfurt star Kevin Boateng advocates for stiffer measures to check racism

Ghana and Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has called on associations and clubs institute stiffer measures in the fight against racism in football.

Boateng who has been a victim of racism before wants the football governing bodies – FIFA, UEFA, and the member associations to show stronger commitment in the terrible fight against racism.

"It's not enough to have just a 'No to racism' video before Champions League matches, and it's not enough to wear a T-shirt with 'No racism' on it and 'We show racism a red card, "said the 30-year-old in a conversation with Süddeutsche Zeitung magazine.

The former German junior national player has been campaigning against racism and xenophobia for years.

As a player of AC Milan, Boateng received international support when he walked off a friendly football match in protest against racist comments from spectators in 2013.

In the same year he spoke at the UN headquarters in Geneva about the sad racial discrimination.

Boateng, who has a Ghanaian father, was confronted with racism as a child. He was regularly berated by parents of opposing players and still remembers a traumatic experience he had when he was racially abused during an indoor tournament.

In 2016, Ghana superstar Sulley Muntari walked off a Serie A clash when playing for Pescara after he was racially abused by a fan - an act that was applauded by all including the UN.

Racism has been one greatest challenge of black players in Europe and Kevin believes a stiffer punishment for culprits can solve the canker.

